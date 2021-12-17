Alia Bhatt poses in the pool with her pals!

Alia Bhatt swam in the pool with Meghna Goyal and Devika Advani, two of her school pals. Devika captioned photos of the three of them posing in the sea on Instagram, “Little mermaids.”

Alia was dressed in a purple one-shoulder bikini top and pants. Her hair was pulled back and tucked into a bun. Fans showered love on Alia and her friends. “Prettiest best friends!” one wrote. “The stunning beauties,” another said. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the motion poster for their forthcoming flick Brahmastra in Delhi on Wednesday. Their adorable banter at the launch drew a lot of attention.