Alia Bhatt poses in the pool with her pals!
Alia Bhatt swam in the pool with Meghna Goyal and Devika Advani, two of her school pals. Devika captioned photos of the three of them posing in the sea on Instagram, “Little mermaids.”
Alia was dressed in a purple one-shoulder bikini top and pants. Her hair was pulled back and tucked into a bun. Fans showered love on Alia and her friends. “Prettiest best friends!” one wrote. “The stunning beauties,” another said. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.
Read more. Alia Bhatt goes ‘oh my’ as her mother shares adorable memories
View this post on Instagram
Alia and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the motion poster for their forthcoming flick Brahmastra in Delhi on Wednesday. Their adorable banter at the launch drew a lot of attention.
Read More
Hareem Farooq looks mesmerizing in a champagne-gold ensemble
Hareem Farooq, a supermodel, recently walked the ramp for a well-known fashion designer,...
‘Chupke Chupke’ duo Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer to share romance again
With another Ramzan special drama serial, Arslan Nasser and Aymen Salem are...
Humaima Malick opens up about working with Emraan Hashmi, from 'Bol to Bold'
Humaima Malick, who made her Bollywood debut in Raja Natwarwal opposite Emraan...
'Humari Shadi Kab Hogi?' Ranbir, Alia Bhatt teases each other
In a recent appearance in Delhi for the poster launch of their...
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick changed her jokes for Family Roast, here's why
On the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra stated her husband Nick...