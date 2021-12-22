Alia Bhatt soptted wearing Pakistani designer

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing Pakistani designer Faraz Manan and the fans are loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARAZ MANAN (@farazmanan)

The Student of the Year actress was seen wearing a beautifully stitched attire with long drape sleeves and she fine-tuned her look with loose curls.

Read more: Alia Bhatt redefines royalty and elegance in golden lehenga glowing star

Taking to Instagram, designer Faraz Manan shared a few pictures of Bhatt in the elegant attire and wrote, “Alia Bhatt in Faraz Manan”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARAZ MANAN (@farazmanan)

Manan’s post garnered lots of praising comments for the actress including her fan base in Pakistan.

Read more: Photos: Alia Bhatt glows as she attends her friend’s Haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt is nowadays busy promoting her movies RRR and Brahmastra and it seems like the diva is all set to win millions of hearts with her beauty and style.