Amitabh Bachan pens special message for Vicky Kaushal’s father

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot on December 9 and the two received many congratulations. But this time a megastar of the Bollywood film industry, Amitabh Bachan has written a sweet message for Shyam Kaushal, father of Vicky Kaushal.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star shared a picture of himself with Shyam on Instagram, and captioned, “On set with Action Director, Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human .. Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan.”

Vicky Kaushal replied to the post with heart and folding emojis.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Six Senses Bawara fort in Rajasthan. A 3-day wedding festivities were organized including, Mehandi, Haldi and Sangeet. The couple’s honeymoon destination is still undisclosed. The pictures of the couple went viral on social media and fans are sending love and exciting comments.