Amitabh Bachchan gives the first glimpse at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva in Brahmastra

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 04:34 pm

Amitabh Bachchan gives the first glimpse at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva in Brahmastra. Photo: Insta

The Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachan shared the first motion poster of the film Brahmastra. The teaser also unveiled the superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s look. He can be seen in a heroic, fiery pose. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Shiva character in the film.

Bachan wrote in the caption, “Our journey to share Brahmastra with the rest of the world has finally begun! Love, Light, Fire, Brahmastra Motion Poster out tomorrow.. #brahmastra @brahmastrafilm.”

According to Indian media reports, the film is all set to release on 15th December. Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The producer Karan Johar announced the project four years ago. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, is expected to be the first of a trilogy of epic fantasy films.

