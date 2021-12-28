Ananya Panday’s night out with her rumored boyfriend Ishaan

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time, despite the fact that the two have stayed tight-lipped about the rumors.

On Monday night, the two young actors were photographed entering together for what appears to be a screening of Jersey, which stars Ishaan’s older brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ananya and Ishaan are seen in the car together in the pap photos, while the two actors are seen disembarking from the car when they arrive at their destination. Ananya is dressed in a casual black tank top with jeans, while Ishaan is clothed in military fatigues and a black jacket.

Shahid can be seen in the car in one of the pics as well. Reacting to the rumoured couple’s photos together, fans dropped comments like ‘aww’ and ‘uff’. “How cute they look,” wrote one netizen.