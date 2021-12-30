Anushka Sharma drops stunning selfies as she enjoys a good hair day

Bollywood’s power queen Anushka Sharma often shares her daily routine with her fans via social media and she exactly knows how to keep them glued with her feed.

The actress, who is currently in South Africa accompanying her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, dropped a few selfies flaunting her cool and short tresses.

Anushka shared some clicks on her Instagram where she’s glowing in her no-makeup look. In the caption, she wrote, “Hair- there- everywhere .”

In the photos, the Rabb Ne Banadi Jodi star wore a black ruffled shirt and can be seen playing with her hair.

However, fans were quick to shower love for their lovely actress in the comments section. The post prompted some interesting reactions. Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Anushka Sharma’s post read, “Baal ki hair a pheri.”

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

Sharma was last seen in the film Zero, which was released in 2018. The cast also included Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.