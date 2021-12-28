Anushka Sharma raises the heat as she shares a selfie from gym

Anushka Sharma is in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli, who is playing for India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The star posted a new selfie from her workout session on Instagram.

Took to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture from the gym and captioned it, “Thoda workout thoda pose.” She wore a grey vest and black leggings. Her hair was tied at the back.

Vamika, Virat and Anushka’s 11-month-old daughter, is also among them. The three-person family flew to South Africa earlier this month. Despite the couple’s best efforts to keep Vamika hidden from the press, she was photographed by a few photographers as they made their way to the airport.