Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on their 4th anniversary
Bollywood heartthrob Anuskha Sharma wishes her husband Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli on their 4th anniversary. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony, held on December 11, 2017, in Italy.
Celebrating four joyous years of her life with Kohli, the PK actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a loving note for her husband.
Along with the note, the 33-year-old posted a bunch of never-seen-before photos of the couple in their time together. In the caption, the actress began with, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.”
View this post on Instagram
She further went on to thank the husband for inspiring and supporting her in everything. In the photos the couple is seen making goofy faces and washing dishes and even pushing their daughter Vamika in a stroller.
Couple Goals? We think so too…
