Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on their 4th anniversary

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 03:50 pm

Bollywood heartthrob Anuskha Sharma wishes her husband Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli on their 4th anniversary. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony, held on December 11, 2017, in Italy.

Celebrating four joyous years of her life with Kohli, the PK actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a loving note for her husband.

Read more: Photo: Virat Kohli posts a cute note for wife Anushka Sharma

Along with the note, the 33-year-old posted a bunch of never-seen-before photos of the couple in their time together. In the caption, the actress began with, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She further went on to thank the husband for inspiring and supporting her in everything. In the photos the couple is seen making goofy faces and washing dishes and even pushing their daughter Vamika in a stroller.

Read more: Anushka Sharma gives a peek of her coffee time with Virat Kohli

Couple Goals? We think so too…

