Are Nora Fatehi & Gura Randhawa dating?

Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in India, react to the dating rumours with rapper Guru Randhawa.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have made waves online after their pictures from Goa beach circulated all over the internet.

However, in a recent interview, the duo was asked about these dating rumours. When asked about their first reaction to their beach pictures going viral, Fatehi joked, “I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, ‘I just can’t believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I’m dying.'”

Randhawa then went on to add, “I guess it’s part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it’s okay! If somebody thinks I’m dating a beautiful girl like her…, why would it bother me?”

“So, it’s all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we’re dating, it’s okay,” he said.

In the photos that went viral, Nora and Guru can be seen enjoying a stroll at the beach shore.

Recently, Both Nora and Randhawa were featured in a new song titled Dance Meri Rani. With the dancer in blonde curls and beige crochet bikini, resembling famed pop sensation, Shakira.