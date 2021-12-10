Aryan Khan case: Lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 09:23 pm
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan case: Lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October and held in custody for almost two weeks. In November, he was given conditional bail, requiring him to go to the NCB office every Friday for weekly attendance.

According to a report published by the Press Trust of India, Aryan Khan, and his lawyers have asked the Bombay High Court to relax the conditions of his conditional bail.

Aryan’s lawyers are requesting a relaxation of the restriction almost a month after his release, noting the fact that the inquiry has now been handed over to the Delhi NCB’s Special Investigation Team.

The petition further claims that the famous kid’s weekly appearance necessitates increased security due to the presence of the media outside the NCB office every time he arrives.

The Bombay High Court is expected to hear Aryan’s plea next week.

Read More

12 hours ago
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati

After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
14 hours ago
Check out the actresses who married younger men!

When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
14 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets

Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
14 hours ago
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
14 hours ago
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches

Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...
15 hours ago
Rabia Butt twirls in a stunning bright pink bridal attire

Rabia Butt, a supermodel with a lot of talent, was recently photographed...