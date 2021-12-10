Aryan Khan case: Lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October and held in custody for almost two weeks. In November, he was given conditional bail, requiring him to go to the NCB office every Friday for weekly attendance.

According to a report published by the Press Trust of India, Aryan Khan, and his lawyers have asked the Bombay High Court to relax the conditions of his conditional bail.

Aryan’s lawyers are requesting a relaxation of the restriction almost a month after his release, noting the fact that the inquiry has now been handed over to the Delhi NCB’s Special Investigation Team.

The petition further claims that the famous kid’s weekly appearance necessitates increased security due to the presence of the media outside the NCB office every time he arrives.

The Bombay High Court is expected to hear Aryan’s plea next week.