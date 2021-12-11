BB 15: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation about her husband

Rakhi Sawant claims that her husband Ritesh does not want to sit next to her in a new Bigg Boss 15 teaser shared by Colors TV. He is afraid of something coming out of the bag, she claimed.

The actor also hinted at the reason behind his hiding from the limelight for two years.

Speaking with Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant said, “He doesn’t even sit with me, fears something will leak.”

Rashami asked, “You married him without any thought?” Rakhi confessed, “I am trying to manage it.” Revisiting the episode when Raveena Tandon appeared on the show and pranked Ritesh, Rakhi said, “Raveena mentioned a name and I thought she has come,” seemingly talking about his first wife.

“This is why he was hiding for two years. He wants to keep both the women at the same time, how will that work?” she asked.

“You will play Bigg Boss in real life as well?” Rashmi asked. “My Bigg Boss doesn’t end,” she replied.