BB 15: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation about her husband
Rakhi Sawant claims that her husband Ritesh does not want to sit next to her in a new Bigg Boss 15 teaser shared by Colors TV. He is afraid of something coming out of the bag, she claimed.
The actor also hinted at the reason behind his hiding from the limelight for two years.
Speaking with Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant said, “He doesn’t even sit with me, fears something will leak.”
Rashami asked, “You married him without any thought?” Rakhi confessed, “I am trying to manage it.” Revisiting the episode when Raveena Tandon appeared on the show and pranked Ritesh, Rakhi said, “Raveena mentioned a name and I thought she has come,” seemingly talking about his first wife.
“This is why he was hiding for two years. He wants to keep both the women at the same time, how will that work?” she asked.
“You will play Bigg Boss in real life as well?” Rashmi asked. “My Bigg Boss doesn’t end,” she replied.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...