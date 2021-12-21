Businessman Raj Kundra finally opens up about his pornography case

Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year and eventually released on bond, broke his silence on Monday. Says, he has never been involved in the production or distribution of pornographic content.

Shilpa Shetty’s Husband, said the entire episode was a “witch hunt” in a message posted on social media.

Raj was given protection from arrest by the Supreme Court last week. In connection with a FIR filed against him for allegedly disseminating pornographic videos.

On Monday, Kundra said, “After considerable thought, considering there are many incorrect claims and articles flying about. My quiet has been misunderstood as weakness.” I’d like to state unequivocally that I’ve never been involved in the creation or distribution of pornography in my life.”

“This entire episode has felt like a witch hunt.” Because the case is pending, I am unable to elaborate, but I am prepared to stand trial and have complete faith in the judicial system, where the truth will win.”

Kundra stated that the media has already declared him guilty. His family and he have been subjected to a great deal of anguish (ongoing). Which is severe violations of his human and constitutional rights.

“Trolling, vitriol, and a negative public reputation have been crippling. To be clear, I do not cover my face in shame. But, I do wish that my private life was no longer invaded by this ongoing MEDIA TRIAL. My family has always been my top focus; at this point, nothing else mattered “he stated.

Raj finished by saying, “he feels it is everyone’s intrinsic right to live with dignity, and he has asked for it.”