Check out Deepika Padukone’s fitness secret!

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 09:26 pm
Deepika Padukone

Check out Deepika Padukone’s fitness secret!

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses and is quite active on social media. She shared a glimpse of her gym routine with her Instagram followers in a few posts.

Deepika Padukone says I make sure that I drink two liters of water a day to flush out toxins. I also have coconut water daily and make sure I eat something every two hours. My snacking is limited to healthy foods like walnuts, almonds, and dry fruits.

Deepika maintains her fitness using a combination of pilates, yoga, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). DP confessed in an interview with a top fashion magazine that if she doesn’t start her day with a workout, she feels bloated and unrecognizable.

Deepika Padukone perfects the one legged wheel yoga pose to kick-start her week | english.lokmat.com

Deepika Padukone’s body type. She is ectomorphic – slim boned, long-limbed, lithe, and with very little body fat and little muscle. Ectomorphs tend to have fragile, delicately built bodies and find it difficult to gain weight or add muscles.

Deepika Padukone layered her blue body-hugging dress with a bold cobalt trench coat | VOGUE India

Read More

12 hours ago
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati

After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
14 hours ago
Check out the actresses who married younger men!

When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
14 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets

Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
14 hours ago
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches

Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...
15 hours ago
Rabia Butt twirls in a stunning bright pink bridal attire

Rabia Butt, a supermodel with a lot of talent, was recently photographed...
15 hours ago
Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan on imposter syndrome and risk-taking

Dave Gahan, the revered singer with electronic pioneer Depeche Mode, says he...