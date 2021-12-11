Check out Deepika Padukone’s fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses and is quite active on social media. She shared a glimpse of her gym routine with her Instagram followers in a few posts.
Deepika Padukone says I make sure that I drink two liters of water a day to flush out toxins. I also have coconut water daily and make sure I eat something every two hours. My snacking is limited to healthy foods like walnuts, almonds, and dry fruits.
Deepika maintains her fitness using a combination of pilates, yoga, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). DP confessed in an interview with a top fashion magazine that if she doesn’t start her day with a workout, she feels bloated and unrecognizable.
Deepika Padukone’s body type. She is ectomorphic – slim boned, long-limbed, lithe, and with very little body fat and little muscle. Ectomorphs tend to have fragile, delicately built bodies and find it difficult to gain weight or add muscles.
