Check out the actresses who married younger men!

When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical! While the majority of people are fine with men dating considerably younger women, the standards for women are different.

Women who marry younger men are not only frowned upon but are also mocked and ridiculed. Many Indian actresses have defied expectations and found their happily-ever-after.

These divas not only proved that age is just a number, but they also showed to the world that no one can tell you how to have a successful marriage or relationship.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and many more feature on this list!

Aishwarya and Abhishek

Abhishek is two years Aishwarya’s younger, and the two married in 2007. Since then, they’ve been setting relationship goals.

Priyanka and Nick.

People all over the world had a field day with their age gap when Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2019. He is approximately ten years younger. They, on the other hand, never had a problem with it.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

The couple, who were formerly best friends and are now married, have had quite the adventure! They are two years apart in age and married in 2018. They are the parents of a daughter.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu

Namrata, a former Miss India, and actress, married Mahesh, a Telugu superstar two years her junior, in 2005. They are the parents of two children. Their social media accounts are overflowing with photos of their happy family.