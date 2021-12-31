Deepika Padukone shares photos of her favorite things as Ranveer felt left out
Deepika Padukone, the actor, shared a series of photos from 2021 of the things she adores on Friday. Her spouse Ranveer Singh, who was not in the photos, expressed his displeasure. “Year end photo dump of all the things I love Food, Flowers, & Travel,” Deepika captioned her upload.
Deepika’s selfie was among the images, which also included photos of waffles, roads, red roses, and a T-shirt with the caption “Love: Wherever is love, there is life. Since 1998.”
Ranveer, who did not feature in the post, reacted to the pictures and wrote, “Err” and added the shrugging shoulders emoji. Many fans reacted to his comment. One person wrote, “@ranveersingh ghabrao mat jiju aap ke liye ek special post hoga”
