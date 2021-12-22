Deepika Padukone stuns fans in a gown with plunging neckline

Deepika Padukone is all dressed up for her appearance at the launch event. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan were photographed arriving for a Mumbai screening.

For the red carpet, Ranveer wore a formal white suit, while Deepika looked stunning in a tailored Gauri and Nainika gown. Deepika released breathtaking images ahead of her arrival that will leave you awestruck.

Deepika flaunts the magnificent star in a suede gown by a well-known designer in photographs she uploaded on her Instagram stories. Deepika’s long and thin body seemed to fit the sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, and the actress went to great lengths to accessorize it with the correct accessories.

