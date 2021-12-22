Deepika Padukone stuns fans in a gown with plunging neckline
Deepika Padukone is all dressed up for her appearance at the launch event. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan were photographed arriving for a Mumbai screening.
For the red carpet, Ranveer wore a formal white suit, while Deepika looked stunning in a tailored Gauri and Nainika gown. Deepika released breathtaking images ahead of her arrival that will leave you awestruck.
Read more. Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh, says his golden outfit ‘matches with mic’
Deepika flaunts the magnificent star in a suede gown by a well-known designer in photographs she uploaded on her Instagram stories. Deepika’s long and thin body seemed to fit the sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, and the actress went to great lengths to accessorize it with the correct accessories.
Check out here!
View this post on Instagram
Read More
What Raj Kundra has to say about his pornography case?
Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year...
Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his son with a very cute caption
Pakistan’s leading singing sensation, Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his...
Lily Collins, Ashley discuss the difficulties about Emily in Paris Season 2
Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park are poised to...
Sara Ali Khan says she had never the 'marriage talk' with her mother
Sara Ali Khan has admitted that she and her mother, Amrita Singh,...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in a crossover scene in Squid Game
In a crossover episode, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears in the Netflix series...