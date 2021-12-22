Deepika Padukone stuns fans in a gown with plunging neckline

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 08:43 pm
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks astonishing in black!

Deepika Padukone is all dressed up for her appearance at the launch event. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan were photographed arriving for a Mumbai screening.

For the red carpet, Ranveer wore a formal white suit, while Deepika looked stunning in a tailored Gauri and Nainika gown. Deepika released breathtaking images ahead of her arrival that will leave you awestruck.

Read more. Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh, says his golden outfit ‘matches with mic’

Deepika flaunts the magnificent star in a suede gown by a well-known designer in photographs she uploaded on her Instagram stories. Deepika’s long and thin body seemed to fit the sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, and the actress went to great lengths to accessorize it with the correct accessories.

Check out here!

Deepika at 83 screening

Deepika at 83 screening 2

Deepika at 83 screening 1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

