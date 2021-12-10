Dia Mirza turns 40! Celebrates Birthday with Friends and Family.
Dia Mirza celebrated her birthday on Thursday, and while she did her part in the industry, her loved ones made sure she had a great celebration. Dia’s 40th birthday celebration was made more memorable by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, daughter Samaira Rekhi, and close friends like as Aditi Rao Hydari.
Dia has been posting images on Instagram from her party last night, and she has expressed thanks for the opportunity to become a mother this year.
Read more: PHOTO: Dia Mirza shares first picture with her son Avyaan “we are deeply grateful”
Dia uploaded several photographs from the party yesterday night on her Instagram profile and stories, as well as a comment on social media. Dia added, “I love my husband Vaibhav, Samaira, and Avyaan.” “Thank you all so much for helping to make my 40th birthday so memorable.
With a daughter, a son, and a partner that makes every moment immensely wonderful, I couldn’t ask for a greater start to this New Year around the sun. My world owes a debt of gratitude to my Mother, our family, our friends, and all of you!”
Read more: Photos: Dia Mirza Is Married Again! Finds Love In Vaibhav Rekhi
Last night, Vaibhav wrote Dia a lovely birthday message and shared a photo with her. Dia and Vaibhav married in February this year and welcomed their first child. Their son is named Avyaan, and family photos are often shared on the socials.
