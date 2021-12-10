Did Kareena Kapoor follow Katrina Kaif after her wedding?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who were dating at the time, have married. The pair married today at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony.

The pair took to their social media accounts a few moments ago and finally shared their first photos as a married couple, which were captured by Wedding Filmers and sent the Internet into a frenzy. Katrina was photographed seated at the mandap with Vicky, holding hands and taking pheras.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and showered love on the newly married couple. She wrote, “You diddddd ittttt god bless youuuuuu both.” Alia Bhatt also commented, ‘Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful’.

Fans noted that Kareena started following Katrina Kaif on her social media account shortly after she tweeted the wish. “It took marriage for Kareena Kapoor to finally follow Katrina Kaif,” a fan remarked beside a screenshot.

It took marriage for Kareena Kapoor to finally follow Katrina Kaif 😂 pic.twitter.com/sU0EWfQXRQ — wish i was invited to the wedding (@Anoncqueen101) December 9, 2021

Announcing their wedding, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” While several musicians, artists, and celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi attended their wedding, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others sent across their good wishes.