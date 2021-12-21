Disha Patani prepares to perform her own stunts
Actress Disha Patani is ready to conclude the year 2021 on a high note after being cast as the female lead in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
Disha and Raashii Khanna will star in Dharma’s first-ever action franchise film alongside Sidharth, according to Karan Johar, who announced the news on social media.
Disha is known for her love of martial arts and action, and she will be executing her own stunts in Yodha. Disha revealed her reaction to joining the actioner in an exclusive interview with a well-known page.
Talking about the new development Disha Patani exclusively shares, “When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It’s exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team. As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note.”
