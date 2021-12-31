Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 06:58 pm
Disha Patani

Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment

Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff’s rumored boyfriend with a comment on his most recent Instagram post.

Tiger and Disha are vacationing in the Maldives, much like last year, but they haven’t announced whether or not they are dating. On Instagram, though, the duo has been posting photos from identical locales.

Tiger took to Instagram to show a series of close-up photos of himself posing shirtless. Tiger Shroff had a beard and wore accessories in the photos. He added a thought cloud emoji to the post even though he didn’t caption it. Disha Patani reacted to the post by saying, “Wow what a fabulous photographer (fire emoji),” hinting that they are indeed together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also posted several red heart emojis. Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Waaaahhhh kya baat hai (Wow).”

Tiger had previously released a video of himself in swim shorts enjoying the sun. He’d also uploaded a video of himself emerging from the water after a swim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Read More

7 mins ago
After fame in Boxing, Mike Tyson tries his luck in Acting

Seems like a lot of the sportsmen are jumping into the acting...
13 mins ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021

It's been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...
20 mins ago
Harry Potter reunion: When Emma and Daniel became love gurus for each other

The cast of the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, Return to Hogwarts,...
31 mins ago
Paris Jackson to follow in the footsteps of her father

Oh, what a great day it is for Micheal Jackson's fans. 2...
32 mins ago
Deepika Padukone shares photos of her favorite things as Ranveer felt left out

Deepika Padukone, the actor, shared a series of photos from 2021 of...
40 mins ago
2021 Recap: 10 times Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan stunned with gorgeous looks

Here are 10 photos of Esra Bilgic over the last two years...