Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment

Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff’s rumored boyfriend with a comment on his most recent Instagram post.

Tiger and Disha are vacationing in the Maldives, much like last year, but they haven’t announced whether or not they are dating. On Instagram, though, the duo has been posting photos from identical locales.

Tiger took to Instagram to show a series of close-up photos of himself posing shirtless. Tiger Shroff had a beard and wore accessories in the photos. He added a thought cloud emoji to the post even though he didn’t caption it. Disha Patani reacted to the post by saying, “Wow what a fabulous photographer (fire emoji),” hinting that they are indeed together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also posted several red heart emojis. Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Waaaahhhh kya baat hai (Wow).”

Tiger had previously released a video of himself in swim shorts enjoying the sun. He’d also uploaded a video of himself emerging from the water after a swim.