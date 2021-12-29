‘Don’t have the time, patience for marriage’ reveals Tony Kakkar

Although Tony Kakkar is best known for his party songs, many people are unaware that he came to fame with the romantic ballad Sawan Aaya Hai.

After delivering consecutive party hits, the singer now wishes to focus on the genre that made him a household name. “My fans have been asking this for a long time. I want to be more expressive with these ballads and open my heart, regardless of the views,” elaborates Kakkar.

Talking about love, Kakkar, opines, “Love is an emotion that is always underrated. I’m full of love.” Ask him if he is seeing anyone and the singer gushes. “For this interview, I’ll be single. Today I choose to be single,” he laughs and then on a serious note says, “I’m not dating anybody.”

Kakkar also reveals how the question of marriage has already started hounding him. “Mere sar ke upar nikal gaya. I don’t know what to say, I get awkward,” quips Kakkar. “I’m not ready for marriage. Marriage asks for a lot of energy and time. I don’t have the time, patience for marriage. But I’m happy,” the Dheeme Dheeme singer ends.