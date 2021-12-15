Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic sets internet aflame with new bold photos
Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan popularly known for her magnificent acting in the historical Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul
The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed which is adored by her massive fan following.
Esra took to Instagram and dropped a dead gorgeous portraits from her sizzling photoshoot done by L’Officiel Türkiye Magazine. Setting the internet aflame with her mesmerizing looks, the 29-year-old debuted a full glammed up look.
Every post of Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan now gets thousands of likes and comments within minutes. Amongst those making, appreciative comments are Pakistani fans and also people from other countries.
The actress has received accolades from all over the world as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul.
