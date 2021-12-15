Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic sets internet aflame with new bold photos

Web Desk BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 07:00 pm
Esra Bilgic

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic sets internet aflame with new bold photos

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan popularly known for her magnificent acting in the historical Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul

The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed which is adored by her massive fan following.

Esra took to Instagram and dropped a dead gorgeous portraits from her sizzling photoshoot done by L’Officiel Türkiye Magazine. Setting the internet aflame with her mesmerizing looks, the 29-year-old debuted a full glammed up look.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

 

Every post of Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan now gets thousands of likes and comments within minutes. Amongst those making, appreciative comments are Pakistani fans and also people from other countries.

The actress has received accolades from all over the world as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Throw Wedding Reception Date Revealed

As reported by India Media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have planned their wedding...
6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji look for blessing at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Brahmastra

Befor launching the motion poster of the most awaited film Brahmastra, Alia...
6 hours ago
Sajal Aly looks breathtaking in recent shoot

The gorgeous actress, Sajal Aly looked adorable in a recent photoshoot. She...
7 hours ago
Who thinks we spread “Fahashi” should promptly get rid of their TV, says Ushna Shah

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah delivered a message to those who criticize the...
9 hours ago
Amitabh Bachan pens special message for Vicky Kaushal’s father

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot on December 9...
9 hours ago
Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed appear on Indian screen

Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are reunited after eight years...