How long did Shehnaaz Gill take to lose weight?

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has become an internet phenomenon as a result of his weight loss. Thanks to her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her subsequent great weight loss journey! With a strict eating plan, the popular Punjabi singer and actor shed almost 12 kilograms.

The singer, Shehnaaz Gill revealed why she decided to shed her Bigg Boss look for a more glamorous appeal by losing weight.

Shehnaaz informed her followers in an old live session on YouTube on Tuesday that she may go back to looking as she did in Bigg Boss 13 at any point, but she has worked hard on her appearance and it is crucial for her profession.

I was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March, I am 55 kg now. Lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick,” Shehnaz once said.

Shehnaaz Gill shed light on exactly how she lost around 12 kgs. The actress, while talking about how she managed to lose the kg weight, she said, “Trust me, I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits.