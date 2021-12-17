‘Humari Shadi Kab Hogi?’ Ranbir, Alia Bhatt teases each other
In a recent appearance in Delhi for the poster launch of their upcoming film Brahmstra, Bollywood stars and lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt teased each other about the significance of their names’ initials ‘A’ and ‘R’ in their lives.
Ranbir can be seen in the viral video asking Alia what the letter R means to her. “R means number eight (8) to me,” Alia Bhatt responded in response to the query.
She said it while making fun of him. Then she asked Ranbir: “what does A mean to you?”
Ranbir replied: “A means Amitabh Bachchan,” and started laughing while Alia looked annoyed. He further said: “No! No! A means Ayan Mukerji,” while pointing his hand towards the poster as Ayan is the director of his upcoming film.
The duo was answering fan questions during a questions and answer (Q&A) session at the event when Ranbir read a question by a fan: “When will you marry Alia or someone else?” The actor smiled and replied: “Haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that.”
He then turned towards Alia and asked jokingly: “Humari kab hogi?” leaving the actress blushing. She replied: “Why are you asking me?” to which Ranbir hilariously said he was asking Ayan Mukerji, who has directed Brahmāstra.
