Jannat Zubair’s latest dance video with with Remo D’Souza lits internet on fire: Watch Video

Jannat Zubair has uploaded a new dance video on social media, which has received praise from her followers. Jannat may be seen dancing alongside famed choreographer Remo D’Souza to the song ‘Vallah Valhalla’ in this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

This dance video was posted on Jannat Zubair’s Instagram account. Jannat can be seen sitting on a seat at the start of the video, then Remo D’Souza appears from behind and the two begin dancing to Jannat’s latest song, ‘Vallah Valhalla.’ Both may be seen doing the song’s hook step. Jannat looks stunning in this video, dressed in a jeans-top. ‘Tere ek gesture pe tod laoon taare,’ Jannat wrote in response. Jannat’s video has already received over 7 lakh likes.

It’s worth noting that Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair’s song ‘Vallah Valhalla,’ choreographed by Remo D’Souza, was recently released. The song is well received by the audience. ‘The bonding between you two is incredible,’ a viewer said on Jannat’s video. ‘Dekh tujhe dil mera bola vallah vallah,’ remarked another person. Many of these comments have been made in response to Jannat’s video.