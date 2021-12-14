John Abraham’s Instagram account hacked?
The Bollywood actor John Abraham’s has a great social media following, has recently removed all of his posts from his official Instagram account or the account hacked by hackers. The actor has also taken down his profile picture, photos and videos.
Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked with an adaptation tweet of Bitcoin in India
John Abraham has left his fans confused as he has deleted all his posts from his official Insta profile. The actor did not share any detail in this regard.
Dhoom star has 9.7 million followers on Instagram, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and many other celebrities follow John’s account.
Asha Bhosle's Instagram account hacked
A clip went viral on social media in which the actor was explaining the mechanism of the heart and how stress and a bad diet are dangerous. As the video was posted online people started trolling him. One said, “Beauty without brains, living in a triglyceride bubble.”
Watch what he said further:
I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!!
Gibberish at all level!!! pic.twitter.com/eOfFI5FUm0
— Prerna Chettri (@prernachettri) December 8, 2021
