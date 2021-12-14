Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora Contacted Corona Virus after Attending Karan Johar’s Get-to-Gather

Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. The best friends recently attended a get-to-gather at Karan Johar’s house on 8th December. Both of them have mild symptoms and have quarantined themselves on suggestion of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The actresses were fully vaccinated and had attended few public events with people from the industry before being tested positive.

The BMC is tracking down all of their close contacts and so far, 30 of their closest contacts have been traced and tested. Their results are expected today.

“We will check all of their contacts and if they had come in contact with international travelers from the countries at risk with the new variant. Then the samples from both will be taken for genome sequencing to check for Omicron,” informed a BMC official.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.” Said Kareena in her Instagram story.

Kapoor and Arora will be tested again after a week.