Kareena Kapoor reveals the best thing that happened to her in 2021

As the year is ending today, people all across the world have been sharing the good and worst things that happened to them in 2021. Bollywood’s stunning actress Kareena Kapoor shared what she feels was the best part of 2021 for her.

Bebo took to her Instagram and shared the picture of her second child Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi with very obvious two teeth.

“His two teeth…the best part of 2021 31st December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…”, she captioned her post.

The Jab We Met actress revealed that Jehangir’s teeth were the best thing that happened to her in the passing year.

The pic showed little Khan playing with his toy and looking super adorable.

Kareena gave birth to her second child in February 2021 and since then the child remained in the eyes of media and fans as his name wasn’t disclosed for a long time by the B-town stars.

The actress has not yet publically revealed his face but the name burst out in public when Kareena launched her book guideline about pregnancy.