Katrina Kaif makes her first Halwa after her wedding with Vicky

Fans can’t stop talking about Katrina Kaif’s marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The pair married on December 9 in Rajasthan and returned to Mumbai earlier this week.

The actress is currently engrossed in her post-wedding rituals, which she appears to be thoroughly enjoying. Katrina has even shared a photo of a post-wedding ritual at her and Vicky’s home on Instagram.

The newly become bride took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of a bowl of Halwa which she has made, this halwa was made by Katrina as a part of a post-wedding ritual in a Punjabi household. Known as chaunka chardhana, this ritual is performed a couple of days after the wedding wherein the new bride cooks for the first time in the house.

Since her wedding, Katrina has been dishing out authentic Punjabi vibes. For her big day, the actress wore a classic red lehenga with thick golden embroidery.