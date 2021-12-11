Katrina-Vicky wedding: Check out the wedding card!

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal appears to have left the guests speechless. Reza Katani, Katrina’s personal trainer, has shared a photo of their wedding card, which was accompanied by a package of delicacies.

The wedding invitation is adorable and reminds us of simple white paper sketches from our youth. It says, “Let’s celebrate Katrina and Vicky,” and there’s a sketch of a party underneath it.

The card has two leaflets, a formal invite and the other informing the guests about the schedule and other details.

He shared the picture of the invite, box of sweets and henna designs sported by the guests during the mehendi ceremony, along with a note. He wrote, “To say I had the experience of a life time would be an understatement. To be honest ever since I met kk every experience has been an unbelievable adventure. With that said I want to wish @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 a lifetime of laughter, excitement and love. The bringing of two such amazing families can only create something spectacular and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you both. Thank you for including me in your celebrations and allowing me to be a part of your special day. I love you both.”