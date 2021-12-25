Kiara Advani blames paparazzi for the trolling celebs have to face

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently opened up about how she dealt with trolls based on a totally misunderstood situation when the viewers thought she was being rude to fans by not taking a picture with them.

In an interview, the Kabir Singh star said that the paparazzi is also to blame for clicking pictures and sharing them with provocative captions. “Everywhere you go, you are photographed. So without context, things are put up. Then, this whole excessive comments and everyone’s opinion on why you wore this, why you did this,” added Kiara.

She added, “There are various different kinds of trolling, one is this unnecessary opinion on everything, firstly everywhere you go, you are photographed. So without context, things are put up and there’s this whole excessive comments about everyone’s opinions on one why you wore this, why you did this! I remember there was one time, I was really late for a meeting, not expecting any paparazzi there, running up. I smiled at the paps and there were lit of people who were also coming and they wanted a picture but I was rushing to go. I couldn’t and I didn’t even hear that.”

The talented actress went on to say that she was brutally criticized for being ‘too proud’. “Later I saw it on Instagram and then there were comments, ‘Ek picture bhi nai de sakti’, ‘Kitni ghamadi ho gayi hai’. Now if I would’ve waited, at the meeting they would say kitni ghamandi ho gayi hai, she didn’t come on time. It’s like it is never enough, too much too less, they will badger you from all sides,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Shershaah alongside rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra.

She will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie will release in theatres on June 24, 2022.

