Mira Rajput responds to trolls who mock her feet with sassy new post

Mira Rajput appears to have responded to trolls making comments about her feet. The 27-year-old, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, shared a photo with her son Zain earlier this week.

The three-year-old was spotted hiding behind Mira Rajput as she posed against the sunset in the photograph. While a few people took notice of Zain, many were curious as to what had happened to her feet and why they appeared darker than the rest of her body.

She has now shared yet another picture of herself and penned a caption in reaction to the trolling. “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded,” she wrote.

Mira was photographed wearing a short, patterned skirt that she accessorised with a pair of silver heels. Her reaction was lauded by her fans. “Best reply ever,” an admirer commented. “Perfect response,” said another. “Hahaha! A third added, “Best clap back ever.”