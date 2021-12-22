Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in a crossover scene in Squid Game

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 07:57 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In a crossover episode, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears in the Netflix series Squid Game’s dalgona sweet game sequence. Nawazuddin also asked the guard a question in a fresh video.

On Wednesday, Nawazuddin shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen sitting in the space, which is meant to look like a playground, where the original scene was shot.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was digitally added to the shot, is seen sucking a lollipop with a star-shaped design in the middle. The game begins with all of the contestants participating.

Read more. Nawazuddin responds to International Emmys loss, ‘New York toh chale gaye’

The clip at first shows Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Cho Sang-wo (Park Hae-soo) and Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) working on their respective candies.

