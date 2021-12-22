Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in a crossover scene in Squid Game
In a crossover episode, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears in the Netflix series Squid Game’s dalgona sweet game sequence. Nawazuddin also asked the guard a question in a fresh video.
On Wednesday, Nawazuddin shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen sitting in the space, which is meant to look like a playground, where the original scene was shot.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was digitally added to the shot, is seen sucking a lollipop with a star-shaped design in the middle. The game begins with all of the contestants participating.
The clip at first shows Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Cho Sang-wo (Park Hae-soo) and Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) working on their respective candies.
