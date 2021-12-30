Nora Fatehi contracts COVID-19: “I’ve been bedridden for a few days”

Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in India, has on Thursday contracted the novel Coronavirus and is currently quarantined under the doctor’s observation.

She took to her Instagram and informed her fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis. “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe,” Nora Fatehi wrote.

Also Read: Are Nora Fatehi & Gura Randhawa dating?

Moreover, in the statement, the Dance Meri Rani star’s spokesperson said, “Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

On the work front, the famed star had made headlines after the success of her recent song Dance Meri Rani with singer Guru Randhawa. The duo has also sparked dating rumours after their pictures from Goa beach circulated all over the internet.

Nora Fatehi garnered immense recognition with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate.

Also, in terms of work, she is best known for her special dance performances in films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan.