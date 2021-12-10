Parineeti Chopra completes 10 years in industry, Priyanka feels proud

Parineeti Chopra completes 10 years in industry, Priyanka Chopra feels proud

In her career, Parineeti Chopra has come a long way. She has spent ten years in Bollywood, and it has been a wonderful ride.

The actress began her career in the film ‘Ladies versus Ricky Bahl,’ and has since appeared in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Hasee Toh Phasee.

She is now filming Uunchai, and her cast and crew surprised her with a lovely gift. She posted a video in which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher appear.

Read more. Priyanka Chopra cuddles up with her adorable pups

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to her Instagram stories and congratulated her on completing 10 years. She writes, “Tisha…so so proud of your talent, your journey, and everything you’ve achieved. Congrats on completing 10 years in the industry!.

With the post, Priyanka also shared a picture. On the occasion of her tenth year in the industry, the actress has mentioned that she would no longer play it safe in her profession.