Photos: Alia Bhatt glows as she attends her friend’s Haldi ceremony

Web Desk BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 05:43 pm
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt at her friend’s Haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt was one of the bridesmaids at her school classmate Meghna Goyal’s pre-wedding festivities. Meghna and her friends used Instagram Stories to share photos from the Haldi ceremony, which took place indoors.

Alia Bhatt wore a yellow outfit with white embellishments to the Haldi celebration. She wore matching jewelry and wore her hair down. Alia was spotted posing with her buddies, smiling.

Alia Bhatt wore a yellow dress.

Alia Bhatt posed with her friends.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia also shared a picture of Meghna from the event. She wrote, “My sweet girl” along with the photo. She also added a red heart emoji.

Alia also shared a picture of Meghna.

Read More

40 mins ago
Disha Patani prepares to perform her own stunts

Actress Disha Patani is ready to conclude the year 2021 on a...
41 mins ago
Hania Amir’s Latest Pictures in Spider Man Costume Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Hania Amir’s latest pictures in Marvel’s iconic web crawler goes...
53 mins ago
Alizeh Shah declared ‘Nagin of Pakistan’ over latest pictures

Leading actress and the sensation of Media, Alizeh Shah is known for her talent...
1 hour ago
Tom Holland makes a joke about winning an Oscar, ‘Think I'm going to win’

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has blown box...
1 hour ago
Emily in Paris Returns, with even more Fashion, Drama and Sass

The official trailer for the second season of the IT show ‘Emily...
2 hours ago
Price Of Shawl Worn By Junaid Safdar On His Wedding Will Blow You Away!

The wedding of Junaid Safdar finally comes to an end as we...