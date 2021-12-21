Photos: Alia Bhatt glows as she attends her friend’s Haldi ceremony
Alia Bhatt was one of the bridesmaids at her school classmate Meghna Goyal’s pre-wedding festivities. Meghna and her friends used Instagram Stories to share photos from the Haldi ceremony, which took place indoors.
Alia Bhatt wore a yellow outfit with white embellishments to the Haldi celebration. She wore matching jewelry and wore her hair down. Alia was spotted posing with her buddies, smiling.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia also shared a picture of Meghna from the event. She wrote, “My sweet girl” along with the photo. She also added a red heart emoji.
