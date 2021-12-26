Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrates Christmas with family

Following their marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news. The pair have already moved into their new house, and the actress shared a photo from their balcony with a view of the sea.

Vicky had posted a photo on Instagram, wishing his fans a Merry Christmas. His photograph revealed a glimpse of their dream home. And now there are a few more photos that offer us a complete view of their home.

The couple had thrown a Christmas party for their pals and taken numerous photographs. Katrina was seen with her hair open and wearing a multi-colored outfit. The actress wore very little makeup and kept her look simple.

While Vicky opted for casual wear. He was seen wearing a striped shirt with light color denim. The couple was extremely happy with the presence of their friends.