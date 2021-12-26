Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrates Christmas with family
Following their marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news. The pair have already moved into their new house, and the actress shared a photo from their balcony with a view of the sea.
Vicky had posted a photo on Instagram, wishing his fans a Merry Christmas. His photograph revealed a glimpse of their dream home. And now there are a few more photos that offer us a complete view of their home.
The couple had thrown a Christmas party for their pals and taken numerous photographs. Katrina was seen with her hair open and wearing a multi-colored outfit. The actress wore very little makeup and kept her look simple.
Read more. Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal share a warm hug on Christmas eve
While Vicky opted for casual wear. He was seen wearing a striped shirt with light color denim. The couple was extremely happy with the presence of their friends.
Read More
Netizens troll Salman Khan as he gets bitten by a snake
Bollywood’s legendary actor Salman Khan, who is going to turn 56 on...
Priyanka Chopra glows as hubby Nick Jonas kisses her
Nick Jonas has a knack for capturing the best moments in time....
WATCH: Falak Shabir cradles baby Alyana in his arms and fans are in awe
Actress Sarah Khan shared a heartfelt video featuring husband Falak Shabir and...
Jannat Zubair’s Hottest Looks in Red Will Leave You Enthralling
Red colour is so upbeat and bright, when it comes to red...
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shares romantic clicks with wifey amid snowfall
Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram continue to ooze vacation goals...