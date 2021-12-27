PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal dancing to dhol beats on mehendi with Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal’s cousin posted a beautiful picture from the mehendi ceremony of Katrina Kaif and Vicky. Vicky can be seen dancing to dhol beats in the photo.
The celebrity couple donned green outfits. The families and friends of the duo danced to dhol beats on their mehendi. Vicky’s cousin, Dr Upasana Vohra, took to instagram to share an unseen picture of Vicky dancing his heart out on dhol beats.
Upasana captioned, “Bhangra tha sazda j nachan bhen pra #doctorupasanavohra #sunsunnykhez #vickykaushal #wedding
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The beautiful couple had invited family members and close friends for their wedding and it was an intimate affair.
