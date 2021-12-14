Post-wedding: Katrina Kaif writes a sentimental post for her sisters

The newlywed Katrina Kaif dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her sister squad, after giving us a sneak glimpse at her grand wedding, Haldi, and Mehendi rituals.

One of the snaps shows her sisters escorting Katrina to the mandap for the ‘varmaala.’ It seems like her sisters appear to have gone with a pastel and pink colour scheme for the wedding ceremony. The diva wrote in her caption, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!”

Ek Tha Tiger star was born to a British mother and a Kashmiri father. She has seven siblings, including five sisters and one brother. Her mother and siblings were seen at her wedding too.

Only family members, relatives and close friends attended Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s extravagant wedding held on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur region.