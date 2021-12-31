Priyanka Chopra all set to welcome New Year

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 03:05 pm

Priyanka looks stunning in pink gown. Image: Instagram

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into New Year 2022, reveals her latest picture on Instagram.

Chopra shared a stunning picture in that she could be seen waiting for the new sun to rise after a few hours.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra glows as hubby Nick Jonas kisses her

The White Tiger actress looked phenomenal in a baby pink gown with matching footwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra loves to hog the limelight and keeps sharing her glimpses on social media for the fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Read more: Weekly Fashion Roundup: Deepika Padukone Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra Among Best-dressed

 

