Priyanka Chopra all set to welcome New Year
Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into New Year 2022, reveals her latest picture on Instagram.
Chopra shared a stunning picture in that she could be seen waiting for the new sun to rise after a few hours.
Read more: Priyanka Chopra glows as hubby Nick Jonas kisses her
The White Tiger actress looked phenomenal in a baby pink gown with matching footwear.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra loves to hog the limelight and keeps sharing her glimpses on social media for the fans.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Weekly Fashion Roundup: Deepika Padukone Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra Among Best-dressed
Read More
Let's have a look on celebrities who embarked on parenthood in 2021
From baby bumps to becoming parents, 2021 was all about parenthood and...
Kareena Kapoor reveals the best thing that happened to her in 2021
As the year is ending today, people all across the world have...
Review: Top 5 bridal looks of 2021
Despite pandemic aftershocks, the year 2021 was full of celebrity weddings and...
Pakistani dramas can be played in Azerbaijan with translation: Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...
2021 Recap: Top 6 Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan
In terms of social media virality, 2021 was undoubtedly an eventful year....