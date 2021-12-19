Priyanka Chopra discusses Nick Jonas’ absence from the ‘Matrix’ premiere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas addressed why her husband Nick Jonas was unable to attend the launch of her new film Matrix Resurrections on Saturday.

Priyanka revealed to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere why Nick was unable to attend her big night, despite his excitement for her.

“He couldn’t make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in,” she said.

Priyanka also revealed that Nick has, in fact, already watched the film and “he loves it and is a fan of The Matrix anyway.”

The Quantico actor, who plays grown-up Sati in the film, previously expressed her delight at becoming a part of the Matrix universe.

“He’s definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one,” she had said.