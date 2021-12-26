Priyanka Chopra glows as hubby Nick Jonas kisses her

Nick Jonas has a knack for capturing the best moments in time. Nick shared a sweet photo with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their dogs as they enjoyed the holiday season, sending his Christmas greetings to followers.

Priyanka was seated on Nick’s lap in the photo, and he lovingly put a kiss on her cheek against the backdrop of their massive Christmas tree, which was gorgeously lighted up for the occasion.

The duo was also surrounded by their three dogs, Diana, Gino, and Panda for this perfect holiday picture. Sharing the photo, Nick captioned it as, “Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours.”

Priyanka was recently asked about her Christmas plans with Nick during the promotion of her film The Matrix Resurrections, and the actress stated that she was delighted to spend family time with him given how their rigorous work schedules typically keep them away.