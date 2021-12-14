Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’

Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at Harnaaz Sandhu’s selection as Miss Universe this year. During the promotion of her new film, The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka was asked about her reaction to Harnaaz earning the title.

Harnaaz, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, became the first Indian woman to win the title since Lara Dutta in 2000.

Speaking to Fox5 about Harnaaz’s win, Priyanka said, “I was very excited about it. The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. She has brought home the crown after 21 years and she is 21, so she was born in the year that I won Miss World.” She laughed as she made the observation about their ages.

“I’m so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She’s very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I’m very excited for her,” she added.

After Harnaaz’s Miss Universe 2021 win, an old video of her showering praise on Priyanka resurfaced online. “I love Priyanka. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless (sic). So I will always choose Priyanka,” she said.