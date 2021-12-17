Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick changed her jokes for Family Roast, here’s why

On the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra stated her husband Nick Jonas was a good sport when jokes were made about him. In fact, she claimed that while she found some of his jokes ‘offensive,’ he told her she wasn’t ‘mean enough,’ and altered several of her jokes.

Priyanka Chopra said it was ‘liberating’ to be a part of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast during her visit on the daytime talk show The View, and Nick was ‘sweet’ about jibes directed at him.

“He took it really well. How many of us get to roast our husbands publicly, right? I enjoyed it so much. The thing about it is I was really nervous the day before because I haven’t done stand-up (comedy). I would never be able to be roasted because I take offence to everything. Like, ‘what do you mean?’” she said.

“But he was so sweet. I was like, ‘No, I can’t say this, this is offensive to you.’ And he is like, ‘You are not mean enough.’ He rewrote some of my jokes for me. Talk about someone being in your corner. And then pretended to laugh at them!” she added.

The revelation made co-host Sara Haines joke, “See? He is a good actor!” Priyanka laughed and said, “We’re getting there.”

On the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka took potshots at her husband’s acting career. “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like,” she said. Her dig caused uproarious laughter in the audience.