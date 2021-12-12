Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi completes 13 years as Anushka Sharma recalls

Anushka Sharma is celebrating 13 years in the industry today, and she has a unique memory to commemorate the occasion.

With Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the actress made her debut alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Not only did the picture perform well at the box office, but it also put Anushka in the spotlight.

Anushka took to social media on Sunday, the 13th anniversary of the film’s debut, to remember the memorable day and the ‘extraordinary love story’ that unfolded onscreen.

Sharing a video, Anushka wrote, #13YearsOfRabNeBanaDiJodi,” and tagged her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, producers Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra.

The video’s beginning read, “There is an extraordinary love story in ever ordinary jodi.”