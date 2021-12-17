Ranveer Singh starrer 83 receives standing ovation

At its international premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, Ranveer Singh and the film’s 83 casts and crew received a standing ovation from the crowd. On Twitter, a video of it was shared.

In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen clapping and joining his hands in gratitude for the response.

Sharing the video, one Twitter user wrote, “Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premiere of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983.”

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

Another person tweeted, “People in Jeddah who had no clue about cricket gave a standing ovation and had goosebumps watching 83. Get ready to be surprised.” While another one shared the video and wrote, “Ranveer Singh rejoices as 83 receives standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival.”

People in Jeddah who had no clue about cricket gave a standing ovation and had goosebumps watching 83. Get ready to be surprised 😂 — A. (@WhySoWitty) December 16, 2021

83 is a film directed by Kabir Khan about India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, the team’s captain, in the film.