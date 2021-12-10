Raveena Tandon reveals the conditions she set before her marriage

Raveena Tandon claimed that she had made a condition for herself that she would only marry a man who would love not only her but also her adopted daughters.

Pooja and Chhaya, the actor’s two daughters, were adopted when she was barely 21 years old. She married her husband, Anil Thadani, nine years later.

Raveena Tandon shared ten unknown facts about herself with Tweak India, including how she approached marriage and how others reacted to her decision to adopt the girls.

“I think when you’ve kind of made up your mind and when there’s a will, of course, if you have a certain stable backing from your family, I think things can be easier. Yes, there were moments where people always thought that I’m taking on excess baggage because I was not settled well yet but my mantra was always – if someone had to love me, they had to love me. I come as a package deal – they have to love me, my girls, my dogs and my family,” she said.

In 2004, Anil and Raveena married. They have two children: Rasha, a daughter, and Ranbirvardhan, a son. Pooja and Chhaya, her adopted daughters, are married and have children of their own.