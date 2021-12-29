Rhea Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, ‘Everything tastes bad’

Rhea Kapoor has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The producer revealed the health update on Instagram Stories, saying that she and her husband, Karan Boolani, are isolated.

“Yes I’m positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird,” she said, addressing reports about her diagnosis that surfaced before her statement.

“My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I’m still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you,” she added.

Rhea was diagnosed just a few weeks after throwing two house parties. She enjoyed dinner with friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and a few others earlier this month.