Saif Ali Khan says pandemic has been extremely challenging for actors

Actor Saif Ali Khan believes that everyone who has stepped out and filmed projects and continues to do so, has done it bravely.

According to actor Saif Ali Khan, the current pandemic has been tremendously difficult for performers and others in the entertainment industry.

“Nobody wants to shoot wearing a mask with 150 people in the room, but sometimes you have to,” notes Khan, who himself has shot films amid the pandemic.

“I shot Bhoot Police but makers were kind enough to charter planes for us and flew us to Himachal Pradesh. That was quite lovely and comfortable. It was nice to get out of the city,” he says, adding, “Now, Adipursh has started and stopped and started and stopped with the lockdowns. But somehow we have managed to finish it.”

“Entertainers really have had a scary time and we have gone out there and done something… Not only for the public good but also for us. But somewhere we have been right at the edge of danger as well. It has been worrying. I would much rather work with no pandemic,” explains the 51-year-old.

“I can’t complain. I have shot some films, I have been with my family. I feel bad taking about it because I know some people have had a very tough time. It would be great if the world can get back on its feet. It is shocking the way things have happened. I don’t know what normalcy is anymore. I have a feeling that some things might change. Until everyone is vaccinated I don’t think things are going to be normal,” he ends.