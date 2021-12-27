Salman Khan Birthday: Lets take a look at his TOP 10 Songs

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 12:19 am
As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Monday), he has been showered with immense love on social media. Not just the fans but a number of fellow celebs also extended sweet birthday greetings for him.

However, joining them, actress Katrina Kaif also posted a throwback picture with Salman Khan and wrote

From his jaw-dropping acting skills to winning hearts through popular music numbers, Salman has done it all. On his birthday, here’s a list of 10 of his best tracks.

1.Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

2. Oh Oh Jane Jaana

3.Dhinka Chika

4.Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai

5. Salaam-E-Ishq

6.Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje

  1.  Soni De Nakhre

8.Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din

 

9.Jumme Ki Raat

 

10.Oonchi Hai Building

