Salman Khan Birthday: Lets take a look at his TOP 10 Songs
As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Monday), he has been showered with immense love on social media. Not just the fans but a number of fellow celebs also extended sweet birthday greetings for him.
However, joining them, actress Katrina Kaif also posted a throwback picture with Salman Khan and wrote
From his jaw-dropping acting skills to winning hearts through popular music numbers, Salman has done it all. On his birthday, here’s a list of 10 of his best tracks.
1.Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya
2. Oh Oh Jane Jaana
3.Dhinka Chika
4.Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai
5. Salaam-E-Ishq
6.Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje
- Soni De Nakhre
8.Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din
9.Jumme Ki Raat
10.Oonchi Hai Building
